June 21 2019

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 June episode begins with ishita (Divyanak Tripathi) praising Shaina’s food but Alia got a cough attack by consuming spicy. Raman (Karan Patel) asked Ishita why she was crying. Ishita told him that she was very happy with the bond between Yug and Alia. Ishita also thanked Raman for supporting Yug. Yug overheard Ishita and Raman and promised Ishita that he will never let her down.

Sahil entered the society, disguised as a mechanic. Ruhi wanted to go shopping, Karan came and said Ruhi wanted to prepare for her own marriage. Ruhi convinced was she had not confessed anything to anyone. Karan said Ruhi loved him and just needed to accept the truth. Sahil threatened Shaina and told her to come with him.

Ishita started calling for Shaina but couldn’t find her. Yug and Karan also searched for her in her room but couldn’t find her. Police and guard told Raman and Ishita that Shaina went with someone in a car. Ishita says that it has to be Sahil Shah who took her. Raman asked Munna about Sahil. Sahil took Shaina to a secluded place.

Police called Manish and Shamshad for investigation. Shamshad said Sahil will kill Shaina. Sahil threatened Shaina but Shaina told him she will not tell who leaked his information even if it resulted in her death. The written update of 20 June 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.