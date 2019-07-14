In Com Staff July 14 2019, 4.03 pm July 14 2019, 4.03 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen the shocking development of Raman’s (Karan Patel) death in a flight accident. The Bhalla family has been shattered post this news with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) refusing to believe that Raman is dead. The recent track in the show has seen a lot of misunderstandings and fights between the members of the Bhalla family.

Amidst all this, the show saw the entry of Arjit (Mithil Jain) who came in as a good Samaritan to help the Bhallas in their business. But viewers have noticed that the man has evil motives and is behind all the confusions happening in the Bhalla house. Well, there will be a huge development in the storyline in the coming days. Ishita will get to know of a big truth, that of Raman being alive.

Yes, you heard it right! Ishita will learn about Raman not being dead, and being alive somewhere. With some clues in hand, she will set out all alone to find him. As per a reliable source, “Ishita will not tell anyone in the family about where she is going and for what motive she is going. She will not even tell the truth of Raman being alive. She will simply set out and her family members will get tense about Ishita going missing all of a sudden.”

Where is the storyline headed to now? Is Raman really alive? Will Ishita find him? Or is this a prank played by someone to trap Ishita? Well, there are a lot of questions and only time will give us the answers. We buzzed the actors but could not get through for comments.