Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 June episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) confronting Kartik (Mohsin Khan) about the reason of her not coming back and how she thought Kartik would not forgive her. Naira explained she didn't want him to doubt who Kairav’s father was. Kartik recalled a conversation with Mihir stating Naira was innocent.

Vansh complained about Kartik not spending time with him and broke his phone. Kairav craved to talk to Kartik but Naira ordered him to get ready for school. Kairav asked Naira to call Kartik his father but Naira has forbidden him to ever call him. Kartik told his mother about Kairav and their unique connection.

Meanwhile, Naira requested Mr D'souza to not hand over his phone to Kairav. Kartik called Mr D'souza when the phone was in Naira's hand. Naira was about to answer the call when Kairav came and shook Naira which made the phone fall. Naira tried to control Kairav but Kairav was adamant on meeting his father. Naira promised Kairav to let him meet his father soon. The written update of 20 June 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.