Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 20 June episode starts with Kunal rejoicing that Abhir (Shaheer Sheikh) didn't get into an argument with Meenakshi and helping him in selecting colours for his painting. Abhir was shocked to see Kunal acting weirdly. He told Kunal that Kuhu was the only colour in his life to which Kunal countered saying she wasn't just a colour but a whole rainbow.

Mishty (Rhea Sharma) and Varsha got worried due to Kuhu's absence from the house and decided to find her. Abhir was happy to learn about Kunal's feelings meanwhile; Mishty was struggling to find Kuhu. Mishty broke down in tears when Varsha called up to check on Kuhu. Mishty put on a brave face decided to search for Kuhu. She saw Abhir and hugged him.

Abhir informed Mishty that Kuhu had called to share her concerns. Abhir and Mishty reach the hotel Kuhu was staying at and got worried when they saw Kuhu sitting on the Terrace. Kuhu was inebriated and wouldn't come down even after Abhiyr and Mishty convincing her several times. Abhir successfully brought her down. Mishty told him to confirm Kunal's feelings so no one was hurt in future. Abhir called up Kunal but he refused to talk since he was in a meeting. He denied Mishty's request to come over. The written update of 20 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.