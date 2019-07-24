In Com Staff July 24 2019, 7.53 pm July 24 2019, 7.53 pm

The much-awaited ninth season of Nach Baliye on Star Plus has officially kick-started. The premiere episode was aired over the weekend with producer Salman Khan, along with show host Maniesh Paul, introducing one Jodi after another. While this season will be judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Salman’s involvement has only added onto the excitement with fans.

For those unaware, the theme of this season is former lovers competing with much-in-love real-life couples of telly town. However, the show has just begun, the talks for the wild card contestant are on. The first name that might participate as the wild card Jodi is Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, as per sources.

Reportedly, the actress was in a relationship with her Naagin 3 co-star Pearl V Puri. But recently, the actress squashed the dating rumours and emphasized that ‘they are good friends. The ex-couple might be part of the popular reality show. We buzzed Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna but they remained unavailable for comment. Channel spokesperson did not revert to our message.