In Com Staff June 18 2019, 7.46 pm June 18 2019, 7.46 pm

Ved Raj’s Namah the upcoming mythological magnum opus show on Star Plus seems to be the next biggie in terms of its mounting on Indian GEC. The show which is slated to be part of the weekend programming on Star Plus will be a biweekly show. Earlier in the day, we reported big about actor Gurpreet Singh being finalized to play the lead role of Shiva in Namah. If you have missed reading it, you can get a glance of it here. We now have more information on the cast roped in for the show.

Handsome and good-looking Savi Thakur who was seen in Zee TV’s show Sethji has bagged the prominent role of Lord Vishnu in the show. As we know Namah the mythological will talk about the bonding of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. And it will be Savi joining Gurpreet for the lead role.

Moving to the other cast, actress Neha Sargam who is currently seen in Paramavatar Shri Krishna and has a good track record of playing mythological roles has been chosen for the role of Goddess Laxmi. Chhavi Pandey yet another gorgeously talented actress who is seen in Ladies Special will play the role of Goddess Parvati. We also hear of popular actress Sara Khan of Bidaai fame joining the elite cast for a negative role on the show.