  3. Television
Sumona Chakravarti reveals her Marathi mulgi avatar and the internet’s going ‘Aga Bai’

Television

Sumona Chakravarti reveals her Marathi mulgi avatar and the internet’s going ‘Aga Bai’

Sumona Chakravarti's Aga Bai avatar is all that you need to sail through a dull Thursday!

back
No Tag
nextGame of Thrones 8: HBO takes off the misplaced ‘Starbucks’ coffee cup, but Hotstar hasn’t!

within