Sumona Chakravarti reveals her Marathi mulgi avatar and the internet’s going ‘Aga Bai’

At Kapil Sharma's TV show, you have probably seen her performing all sorts of quirky activities. TV star Sumona Chakravarti, as we all know, is a spontaneous actor as well as a spontaneous dresser! On Thursday morning, we woke up to her Aga Bai avatar. On her Instagram handle, Sumona shared a couple of photos of herself dressed as a quintessential Marathi woman. Aga Bai is set to create some halla for the rest of the day now...

Apart from her golden bordered Rani colour saree and her green blouse, Sumona is also wearing a traditional Maharashtrian Nathni, some flowers on her bun and a little bit of jewellery. We wonder if she is dressing up for a shoot! Sumona, who debuted in TV with the 2006 show Kasamh Se, rose to fame with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Acche Lagte Hai. She has been a part of around 20 TV shows in her career spanning over a decade and is frequently in the headlines for reasons more than one. Not long ago, rumours of her tying the knot with alleged boyfriend Samrat Mukherjee surfaced on the internet.

View this post on Instagram Aga Bai... 🌺 A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on May 8, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

"There's always a rumour about my wedding every year. I really don't know what to say about this. Every year, people get me married to someone or the other. There is a bit of joke about it in my family also. I am a single girl, very happy, extremely independent and don't want to be tied down. There is no man in my life. If I have a choice, I do not wish to get married," the actor told India Today, dismissing the rumours.

The latest season of Kapil Sharma Show features her as Bhoori, Bharti Singh's on-screen sister.