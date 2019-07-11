Onkar Kulkarni July 11 2019, 8.40 pm July 11 2019, 8.40 pm

Supernatural shows are doing exceptionally good on television. The trend on television began ever since Ekta Kapoor introduced Naagin on TV. Mouni Roy became an instant hit as a venom spewing cobra with Ekta’s TV show on Colors. The show has been receiving immense love from the audience, so much that the franchise’s third season is currently on. The television series is so much popular, that not only television but Bollywood actresses too are eying the role. One such example is the sultry Sunny Leone.

Sunny, who’s known to do item numbers in Bollywood movies, expressed her wish to play a Naagin on television. The actress said this at the launch of her brand new special number Funk Love, from Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh starrer film, Jhootha Kahin Ka. At the event today, Sunny said, “If I get a chance, I would like to play Naagin.” Seems, Sunny is looking at trying her hands at fiction shows on TV. Interestingly, Sunny forayed into the world of showbiz through television. She was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss on Colors.

The Baby Doll spoke about playing snake on TV, as in the special number in the movie she plays a mermaid. Unlike her other dance numbers, this song had her laying down by the pond wearing the fishtail costume. Speaking about her experience, she says, “The fishtail was extremely heavy. I would take the help of 4-5 people to get up.”