Divya Ramnani June 24 2019, 5.12 pm June 24 2019, 5.12 pm

The very adventurous journey of Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 3 finally concluded on June 23, with Rupsa Batabyal emerging victorious. The six-year-old, who wowed both audiences and judges with her remarkable talent, was awarded a huge sum of Rs 15 lakh, and the winner’s trophy. Along with Rupsa, her mentor Nishant Bhatt, too, won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh from the makers. The panel of judges for this dance show comprised of some prominent faces like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and congratulated Rupsa on her triumph, in the most heartwarming way. In a picture shared by the actor, we could see the little Rupsa standing in elation, while Shilpa was on her knees, kissing her feet. In her caption, labelling Rupsa as one ‘Goddess of Dance, Shilpa wrote, “Kissing the feet of our #DanceGodess, #RupsaBatabyal. Congratulations, my darling baby, you absolutely deserve this win.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram story for Rupsa Batabyal here:

Rupsa Batabyal, in her statement, expressed her happiness on winning the popular reality show. She said, "It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of 'Super Dancer Chapter - 3'. I will continue dancing because I love it. I look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family.”

Rupsa’s mentor Nishant Bhatt recalled the time how Rupsa strived hard to reach where she is today, “I still remember, when I was paired with Rupsa, I was perplexed. She is only 6 years old. So it proved to be a learning ground for me from becoming friends with her to identifying her strengths as a dancer to working according to her moods to building that chemistry together and many other things. It took time, but I am glad we could establish a bond. She doesn’t speak much, but her dancing does all the talking. She is a gifted child and extremely hardworking. I wish her the best in all that the future holds for her!"