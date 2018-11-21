image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Surbhi Chandna confirms her exit from Ishqbaaaz, fans don’t want the show without her

Television

Surbhi Chandna confirms her exit from Ishqbaaaz, fans don’t want the show without her

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 21 2018, 4.30 pm
back
#EndIshqbaaazEntertainmentIshqbaaazNakuul MehtaSurbhi ChandnaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti on furious Sreesanth's radar
ALSO READ

Ishqbaaaz Exclusive: Great news for Nakuul Mehta fans, not so much for fans of other actors

Happy Diwali 2018: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are the real patakhas

Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: The fashionista who's not just any other TV bahu!