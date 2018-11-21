Surbhi Chandna confirms her exit from Ishqbaaaz, fans don’t want the show without her

A couple of days ago, we had exclusively informed you guys that TV show Ishqbaaaz is going to take a leap and all the actors of the show, apart from Nakuul Mehta, would be bidding adieu to the show. Now the lead actress of the show Surbhi Chandna, known for her role of Anika in the serial, has confirmed that she won’t be a part of the show anymore.

Signing off as YOUR KHIDKITOD ANNIKA with gratitude and affection.I promise to be back with a bang and entertain you all in a new avatar very soon. Just keep loving me,i ll keep loving you and the rest will fall in place❤ *Last and Final Part to Follow pic.twitter.com/Kw4RjGyIKY — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) November 20, 2018

Signing off as YOUR KHIDKITOD ANNIKA with gratitude and affection.I promise to be back with a bang and entertain you all in a new avatar very soon. Just keep loving me,i ll keep loving you and the rest will fall in place❤ pic.twitter.com/1UzHMmWfGH — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) November 20, 2018

She posted a few videos on Twitter where she has thanked her fans, media and the makers of the show for supporting her and giving so much love to her. The actress has promised her fans that she will be back with a bang.

With @SurbhiChandna signing off, I sign off from Indian Television. Promising myself of never watching and getting attached to any of these shows. Hopefully, I'll stick to it. As of now, my love Ishqbaaaz you need to get off.#EndIshqbaaaz — Muskan Rathi (@Muskanrathi10) November 20, 2018

It wud be a Lie if i say I didnt cried, I wasnt wrong about YOU, YOU are a GEM of A PERSON who should be admired with purity. Ishqbaaaz was quite a ride for both of US! I wish ALL THE BEST ahead and IAM WITH YOU always. Its a GoodBye from ME to IB & HELLO to YOU❤️#EndIshqbaaaz — ℳíɑ️☄️ (@m_e_n_o_n) November 20, 2018

Subhi’s fans have taken social media by storm and have been tweeting with using the hashtag, #EndIshqbaaaz. The actress’ fans don’t want to watch the show without her. We wonder if Surbhi’s exit will affect the TRPs of the serial.

Reportedly, after the makers decided to give the show a leap, it was Surbhi’s decision to make an exit from the show as she wasn’t keen on playing a mother so early in her career. We hope that we get to see Surbhi back on the small screen soon.