Surbhi Chandna confirms her exit from Ishqbaaaz, fans don’t want the show without her

A couple of days ago, we had exclusively informed you guys that TV show Ishqbaaaz is going to take a leap and all the actors of the show, apart from Nakuul Mehta, would be bidding adieu to the show. Now the lead actress of the show Surbhi Chandna, known for her role of Anika in the serial, has confirmed that she won’t be a part of the show anymore.
She posted a few videos on Twitter where she has thanked her fans, media and the makers of the show for supporting her and giving so much love to her. The actress has promised her fans that she will be back with a bang.
Subhi’s fans have taken social media by storm and have been tweeting with using the hashtag, #EndIshqbaaaz. The actress’ fans don’t want to watch the show without her. We wonder if Surbhi’s exit will affect the TRPs of the serial.
Reportedly, after the makers decided to give the show a leap, it was Surbhi’s decision to make an exit from the show as she wasn’t keen on playing a mother so early in her career. We hope that we get to see Surbhi back on the small screen soon.