Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms producer Asit Kumarr Modi

Divya Ramnani April 03 2019, 11.34 am April 03 2019, 11.34 am

If you are a fan of Dayaben's antics from the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here’s a piece of news that won’t really excite you. Much has been said about Disha Vakani’s return to the show, post her maternity break. Rumours were rife that she will be back soon. However, there wasn’t any confirmation from either her or the maker’s side. Now, looks like the team has finally arrived at a conclusion. The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr, has confirmed that they are searching for a replacement of Disha Vakani.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that the makers are looking for a new Dayaben and auditions for the same have begun. “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.” He further stated that the team awaited Disha’s comeback for a very long time and the show has to go on, with her or without her. “So many working women in the country get pregnant, go on a maternity break, have babies and resume their jobs. Today, women continue to work even after having babies. We have given Disha leaves, but we cannot wait forever. Having said that, replacing an actress is not an overnight process.”

Asit added, “The track has to be planned months in advance. Right now, we have started the initial process of auditioning for the character. We are still sure what will happen in the future, but I would like to reiterate that the show must go on.”

Disha welcomed her baby girl, Stuti, on November 30, 2017. Ever since then, the actor has been missing in action. Fans eagerly waited for her comeback, but, sigh. We now wonder who will step into Disha shoes and if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will remain the same without her lively presence. Only time will tell!