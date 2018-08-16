Ted Talks India's second season to have some impressive speakers, and of course SRK too

TED Talks India: Nayi Soch, which went on air last year (2017), might have made a huge impact on a set of people, but sadly, not so much on the TRP charts. The show, which got back Shah Rukh Khan to the small screen after Kya Aap Panchvi Pass Se Tez Hai, is now all set to return with its second season, with SRK apparently resuming the hosting duties.

The makers of the show are reportedly planning to start shooting in November and air the first episode by December. “Last time, the episodes were shot in August and aired in December, but this time, there won’t be such a long gap between the shoot and the telecast. It will be on the same channel that aired the first season,” a source told DNA.

The source further informs the daily that SRK has agreed to shoot in November and is likely to shoot for eight to 10 episodes, unlike the maiden season which comprised of seven episodes. “Celebrities including music maestro AR Rahman, who couldn’t make it last time, will be invited to give a motivational talk,” the source added.

Though the first season was said to have garnered an aggregated reach of 42.4 million on its opening day, it eventually failed to top the TRP charts.

Let’s now wait to see what the second season has in store for us.