The controversial Kapil Sharma will return to television on this date

Comedian and Bollywood actor, Kapil Sharma has been missing in action from the past few months due to various controversies surrounding him. But now, here’s a good news for all his fans. The comedian is all set to have a comeback with his popular talk show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, this Christmas!

If sources are to be believed, the comedy show will hit our small-screens from December 23, 2018. Great news, isn’t it? Well, that’s not it! We also hear that Kapil Sharma has signed his colleagues and comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravati, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda to be a part of his show.

This show will also mark the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, after last being a part of Comedy Circus. This is going to be a guaranteed laughter riot, guys! However, the sad part is that we won’t see Sunil Grover as a part of this show.

The premise of his show will be similar to that of his old show with a set of houses and markets, wherein the characters will perform. Actor Salman Khan will be producing the show and we can’t wait for this one, hoping that it tops the trp charts once again!