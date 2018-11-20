image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The controversial Kapil Sharma will return to television on this date

Television

The controversial Kapil Sharma will return to television on this date

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 20 2018, 3.31 pm
back
christmasComedy ShowEntertainmentKapil SharmaPopular talk showTelevisionthe kapil sharma show
nextKasautii Zindagii Kay: Here’s when Hina Khan will be back on the sets as Komolika
ALSO READ

Once Upon a Deadpool poster revealed by Ryan Reynolds!

Poonam Pandey has been uploading 'festive' videos, and you should watch it at your own risk!

No Iftar party at the Rashtrapati Bhawan this time, here’s why