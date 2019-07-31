Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 6.31 pm July 31 2019, 6.31 pm

One can never get enough of Manoj Bajpayee. The actor makes it a point to impress or entertain, no matter what kind of role he plays. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for details on his next role in Amazon Prime's The Family Man. In the show, he will be playing a middle-class man, who works for the anti-terrorist National Investigation Agency. This description of the show in itself is very exciting as Bajpayee is particularly known for playing such roles. His expertise lies in balancing action and comedy very well in such roles. With a lot of people asking and wondering about the show's release, the actor revealed that the show is set to release in September.

Check out Manoj Bajpayee's tweet below:

The show's official synopsis released by Amazon reads as "The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job."

If you're a fan of his work you would recognize this. Bajpayee played a similar role in Bollywood film Special 26 as CBI chief. In the film, he would often ask his boss for a raise threatening that if he did not he would need to turn corrupt to run his household.

It seems he will entertain us with a similar role soon. He is also excited as the show will bring his work in touch with International audiences as well. Speaking at Amazon's Summer Press tour about the show, he said, "For the first time, people who don’t speak Hindi or weren’t aware of my work will get a chance to see me. It’s great for me to reach out to each and every corner of the world."