In Com Staff July 15 2019, 9.53 pm July 15 2019, 9.53 pm

The web space has grown tremendously in India, but not all of the serials would quite qualify as gold mines of concept, content and direction. The recent Indian TV space has seen a great height but has it really developed totally or is it just a perception? Well, we have a lot of sources providing some real mind-changing instances and time and again piquing the interest of the viewers and expanding our horizons. But like every other entertainment source, even web series have their set of wow and flaws.

While there are a lot of web channels that show a very educating and entertaining series which stays back with us even after the season get over, there are also those channels which show the same old melodramatic, misogynistic and stereotypical notions. Just like ‘Pitchers’ has seen an absolute growth and is still a hit, on the other hand, Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji is following the same old ‘saas-bahu’ tradition and giving the audience a picturesque view of only sex and booze – which is so not the only thing persisting in today’s world. It is very difficult to stay glued to a series that revolve around similar plots and concepts but they give us no new fodder to feed our minds!