The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma’s show breaks into the top five shows of the recent TRP chart

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma had a bumpy 2018 due to being the biggest face on the small screen to disappearing overnight. The show, which was doing well and topped the rating charts, was abruptly pulled off the air after the leads of the show - Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma - had an ugly public fall out. That seems to be a thing of past as Kapil is back with the show and looks like the comedian is back in the big race.

In a recently released TRP ratings list in the Hindi GEC category, The Kapil Sharma Show is back in the top five shows and is currently placed fifth on the list. While Kumkum Bhagya leads the list, it is followed by Star Screen Awards, Super Dancer Chapter 3 auditions and Kundali Bhagya respectively. The Kapil Sharma Show in the first week of airing on Sony TV and had 10542 impressions and was placed on the fifth position in the Top 5 programs list - quite impressive.

Taking about the guests on the show in the first two weeks, the Simmba team (comprising of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty) was on the show’s first episode which aired on December. Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were the special guests on the second episode of the show.

Apart from Kapil Sharma leading the show, there are few more additions to it. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others have joined the show and looks like in coming few weeks it is going to scale upwards.