The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek rubbishes pay cut rumours

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is finally back with his much-loved talk show – The Kapil Sharma Show. The show also features his colleagues like Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar. Recently, rumours had it that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show has incurred huge monetary losses. As per a report, Kapil Sharma, Krushna and Bharti are charging a very low fee. The reports added that during the previous season of TKSS, Kapil used to charge a whopping 60-70 lakh per episode and now he has come down to Rs 17-20 lakh per episode.

However, Krushna Abhishek has squashed all these reports. In an interview to BollywoodLife, the comedian said, “These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyways, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.” Krushna further mentioned that with having Salman Khan as a producer on board, there are no chances of pay cut since he is a generous producer.

The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was a laughter riot with guests like Salman Khan along with his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and father, Salim Khan