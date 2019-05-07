The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu has THIS message for Archana Puran Singh

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 11.53 pm May 07 2019, 11.53 pm

The terrorist attack held in Kashmir’s Pulwama district had taken the entire nation by rage. Unlike other celebrities, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had a rather diplomatic point of view. His pro-Pakistan comments irked half the population and, as a result, Sidhu was sacked as the permanent guest from The Kapil Sharma Show. The Congress candidate was eventually replaced by Archana Puran Singh and this hasn’t gone down well with the former. At least his latest action seems to suggest so.

At one of the recent episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian came up with a hilarious message from Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil read out a message that said, "Dear Archana, I pray for your well-being and good health. I hope you become so healthy that you won’t fit in a chair. For you, I can leave my home, my work and my city. But you have to leave my seat. Yours lovingly, Navjot Singh Sidhu." This message from Sidhu had everyone in splits, including Archana. Further, Archana stood up from her couch and sat back immediately saying it was just for a second. LOL! Guess, Sidhu will have to wait for a really long time to get his throne back.

Here's the latest picture from The Kapil Sharma Show sets:

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement on the Pulwama attacks didn’t go well with a lot of people and he was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism. He had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.” Post this, netizens took over the Twitter trend list with hashtags like #BoycottSidhu and #SackSidhuFromPunjabCabinet.