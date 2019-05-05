The Voice: Haryana's Sumit Saini takes the trophy home in Asha Bhosle, Adnan Sami's presence

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 12.46 pm May 05 2019, 12.46 pm

The third season of the popular TV reality show, The Voice, has seen a scintillating program since the last few months, with some of the most talented young singers from different parts of the country making it to the big platform. However, all competitions come to an end and one gets lucky. On Saturday night, Haryana's Sumit Saini became that lucky one as he bagged the winner's trophy as well as prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

Sumit was competing with other finalists Hargun Kaur, Adnan Ahmad, Simran Chaudhary; all four of them were chosen by none other than music maestro AR Rahman last week. The Voice, inspired by the American TV show with the same name, recently switched to a different channel. Apart from Rahman being a super judge, eminent singers such as Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Kanika Kapoor mentored young talents. Sumit was being coached by Harshdeep Kaur, and he posted a heartfelt note of thanks to her on Instagram after winning the trophy.

Rahman, however, could not be present at the grand finale as he was under the weather. But guess who appeared instead? None other than the legendary Asha Bhosle. We hear she sang a few lines of her iconic track Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, mimicked her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar and shared a lot of nostalgia.

TV sensation Divyanka Tripathi happens to host the show. For the finale, she was joined by Karan Wahi.

Our heartiest congratulations to Sumit!