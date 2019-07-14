In Com Staff July 14 2019, 4.32 pm July 14 2019, 4.32 pm

Talented actor Veer Rajwant Singh feels that he was actually on a holiday while shooting for his upcoming web series The Holiday. The Holiday isn’t a regular vacation. It’s a bachelorette with a bride and her ‘brides-men’. Mehak, played by Adah, is about to get married and before taking the big plunge, she decides to go on a trip with her best friends. While Mehak is full of life, her friends Patrick (Priyank Sharma), Armaan (Aashim Gulati) and Kabir (Veer Rajwant Singh), too, believe in the mantra of seizing the day. Each of them, though fun in their own unique way, are different from each other. Mehak is vivacious, Patrick is quirky and eccentric, Armaan is the suave one while Kabir is the eloquent one.

Sharing about the show, Veer says, “It was actually a holiday. I was shooting but it seemed like a holiday. We explored all the entire Mauritius during the shoot. We went to markets, mountains and beaches. We had an amazing bond with each other while shooting for the series. The series is very different as it will give you a good vibe so I would request the audience to just relax and watch.”

Ask about his preferred destination for his wedding in future, he shares, “I want to get married where there is snow. Now, this would be my ideal destination for a wedding. But this could change if you ask me next time (smiles).”