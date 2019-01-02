Tinaa Dattaa brings to light her 5 year long abusive relationship

One really needs guts and courage to come out in public and speak about an abusive relationship. It is not at all easy for the survivor, as she/he might have gone through a dreadful series of unimaginable violence. Now, TV’s hit actor, Tinaa Dattaa, well known for her role in a daily soap, Uttaran, has opened a can of worms and shared details about the five-year-long relationship that almost ruined her life.

In an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, she admitted that she never wanted to come out publicly with her relationship. But after it became abusive - physically, emotionally, and verbally - she had to end it. This was after she was beaten up in front of friends and was told off about her career, amongst other things that are far too terrifying for us to even imagine. Her ex used to beat her up in front of friends and she was looked down upon due to her career choices.

Tinaa said, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically. I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating. I never wanted to go public with my relationship, but I feel that it's time to speak up."

There are many girls across the globe who go through such torture in the name of love. But it's high time we all take inspiration and voice it for once and for all. Talking about Tinaa's professional front, the lady is currently featured in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.