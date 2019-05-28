TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a salon

Nikita Thakkar May 28 2019, 12.40 pm May 28 2019, 12.40 pm

TV actors do not seem to be having it easy these days. After Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor, Aansh Arora, going through third-degree torture in jail for vandalising computers in a supermarket, its Manmohini actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary who has been arrested by the cops. As per reports, Abhimanyu has been arrested for attacking a salon employee with a knife in Lokhandwala. Reportedly, this said employee supposedly touched Abhimanyu's female friend inappropriately while giving her a head massage and later asked Abhimanyu to confront the employee.

DNA has quoted a senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwad as saying, "We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon."

Here's the footage of the incident.

The incident occurred on May 16 and CCTV footage of the same has been made available to news channels. In the footage, one can see Abhimanyu and his friend beating the salon employee. Another female employee is also reported to be injured in this brawl. So far, the case has been filed against Abhimanyu and his friend and also against the employee who allegedly mishaved with her.

