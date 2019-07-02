In Com Staff July 02 2019, 11.02 pm July 02 2019, 11.02 pm

ShaadiKeSiyape the weekend show on &TV will have a new season, which has got its final cast in Vipul Roy, NehaBagga and Shahbaz Khan. Earlier the show was produced by Full House Media and had an alien centric concept related to a lady who was a wedding planner. It had AlkaKaushik, Sheen Dass, MishkatVarma, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh in central roles.

Now, the Season 2 of ShaadiKeSiyape is being produced by the writer turned Producer couple Vishal Watwani and RenuWatwani’s banner Shourya Films. The show will be co-produced by Daulat Singh Rawat who was earlier with Prashant Bhatt.

As we know, the show will be a mix of the concepts of BuntyaurBabli wherein the protagonists, played by Vipul and Neha will be conning people.The show will also have an ambience of Band BaajaBaaraat wherein the duo will try to loot money by posing to be wedding planners.

News coming to us is that Jodha Akbar fame AnkitRaizada and Saathiya fame PratibhaTiwari have been roped in for the launch story. The show will concentrate on episodic stories, and Ankit, Pratibha will be seen in the inaugural episodic story on the show.

We buzzed the actors but could not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson for comments but did not get through.

