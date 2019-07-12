In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.43 pm July 12 2019, 9.43 pm

&TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai (Edit II) is known to make the audience roll on the floor laughing with its humorous tracks. The show has kept its viewers hooked with the extremely hilarious events that unfold in the show. Adding to the drama and comedy, the show will bring an interesting drama.

All the characters in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai are a very realistic and comic depiction of a real-life bhabhiji and neighbors. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has garnered acclaim for its characters, stories, and setting, while also inspiring many other shows with similar themes. The show received a lot of fame because of its realistic depiction of characters.

We earlier reported about Angoori and Anita assigning tasks to Tiwari and Vibhuti of cooking food. It would be a fun competition between Tiwari and Vibhuti. Anita scores Tiwari for his food while Angoori scores Vibhuti. When Tiwari knows about the same, he tells Angoori to give fewer marks to Vibhuti.

In the forthcoming drama, Vibhuti will also tell Anita to give a low ranking to Tiwari in the task assigned by Uncle Lara where Vibhuti and Tiwari have to cook food and the bhabhis will rank each other’s husbands.

However, later Uncle Lara will take out everyone’s name from the property and tell them, the only way they can get a share is by the bhabhis divorcing their husbands. Soon, Anita will agree to divorce Vibhuti for money.