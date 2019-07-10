In Com Staff July 10 2019, 9.14 pm July 10 2019, 9.14 pm

Daayan, the popular supernatural thriller on &TV that is produced by Balaji Telefilms, has had a good run and was slated to end this weekend that is 14 July. However, there seems to be a last hour change to the plan. The show has now bagged an extension and will go on for a few more weeks. The reason being, that the channel is not yet ready with its new show that will replace Daayan at its weekend slot. Also, the makers and channel feel that they have enough matter to play around with the climax track in Daayan that will keep its viewers engrossed.

News coming in is that the last airing date of Daayan as of now will be 28 July. However, there is every chance of the show ending in the first week of August. As per a reliable source, “The team of Daayan was almost shooting for its climax when the extension news came in. Now the team will rethink on the future track and drama that will be needed to extend the show.”

As we know, the story of Daayan is precariously placed with the real Daayan revealed in Asha (Priya Bathija), post which Jhanvi (Tina Dutta) got pregnant with the kid in the womb having evil powers. Recently, the family of Jhanvi was turned into a stone, post which there was drama over Aakarsh (Mohit Malhotra) refusing to abort his child.

Now the drama will be taken forward for nearly a month or so. We buzzed actors associated with the show for confirmation but did not get through to them. We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.