In Com Staff July 27 2019, 6.38 pm July 27 2019, 6.38 pm

&TV’s latest offering Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, produced by Shaika Telefilms and Cockcrow Entertainment, has impressed the audience with some interesting twists and turns. As per the plot, Suman disappears. Her family finds out that she has been kidnapped. Everyone in the house gets extremely worried and try to find her. Pujan gets a call from the kidnapper and tells Pujan to surrender himself to the police after he openly fired at a wedding killing the bride and groom.

The kidnapper gives him an ultimatum after which he won’t leave Suman alive. Pujan is shocked and tensed. As soon as Pujan is about to call the commissioner, Badal enters and stops Pujan. He tells him that they can locate Suman through her phone’s tracker and his friends are already on it. Badal brings back Suman safe and sound from the kidnappers. Pujan and the family members are awaiting Suman’s return and are performing a puja. Badal brings Suman home and everyone breathes a sigh of relief. A celebration is followed as the daughter of the house has returned home safely.

In the coming drama, Badal goes to meet Suman to her room, he climbs the pipe and the power switches off. He climbs into her room and calls out to her. He sees a shadow and thinks its Suman. When the lights come on, he sees that it was Pujan. Pujan is fuming with anger, he drags Badal out of the house and tells him to not come near his daughter and that she’s getting married in 3 days. Suman finally tells Pujan that she loves Badal, and Pujan is left shocked.