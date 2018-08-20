TV Tub Diaries! Shakti Arora jumps in after Sara Khan

Bollywood actors are blamed for grabbing the front page headlines with their antics and shenanigans, but TV stars aren’t too far behind either. A few weeks ago, a picture of Sara Khan in a bathtub did the rounds of social media and it was only a matter of time before it went viral. The images were clicked by her sister and shared on Instagram ‘by mistake’. Although it was later deleted, the internet has a way of ensuring it stays right there.

It looks like an image in the bathtub is a sure way to get noticed. Fans were just getting over Sara and here’s another. Shakti Arora has now shared a picture of him in a tub. And this time, it’s no mistake.

Soaking in a tub full of foam, looking over a flowing river is surely close to heaven indeed. But bro, who wears sunglasses while bathing!

Shakti Arora has been a part of many TV shows but rose to fame with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The show also starred Radhika Madan who will be making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. Currently, Shakti is the main lead in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka which also stars Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in lead roles.