TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a party

Rushabh Dhruv March 29 2019, 10.10 pm March 29 2019, 10.10 pm

Television actor Juhi Parmar rose to fame and became a household name thanks to Ekta Kapoor's telly saga, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in 2002. Parmar shocked one and all with her recent post on social media. Juhi shared a post on her IG and Twitter profile, which left us all a bit shaken and moved. In the post, Juhi emphasised how a moment in her life made her realise how precious life is. ''The biggest treasure and pleasure is that we are able to breathe,'' she wrote. In quite an elaborating post, Juhi went to share an incident when she was at her friend Aashka Goradia's house for the Holi party where she got sick and her nasal passage choked.

Giving her fans every detail, she wrote how during the choking moment she felt she won't be able to survive. And so she whispered to Aashka to take care of her daughter. Juhi is a single mother of 6-year-old Samairra and had ended her 8-year-old marriage with Sachin Shroff last year. Not just this, Juhi also pinpointed how her conversation with the Almighty has given her reasons to lead life positively and share the same. The actress, in her post, wrote that all she wanted to do at that moment was to 'Live for her daughter'. "In that moment I forgave everyone who had wronged me and held on to no grudges, to no negative feelings and just go because I didn't want to carry this baggage... I truly counted my blessings."

Juhi Parmar was happily married to Sachin Shroff who also happens to be an actor, but life had other plans as she got divorced last year. The two had got hitched in 2009, but it was in 2016 when there was trouble in their paradise and the two started living separately. Sachin and Juhi became parents to a baby girl Samaira in 2013, and Juhi (in her earlier interviews) has claimed that her ex-husband doesn't spend enough time with their daughter.