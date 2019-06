In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.37 pm June 14 2019, 11.37 pm

&TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai (Edit II) is known to make the audience roll on the floor laughing with its humorous tracks.

The audience will witness Ammaji advising Angoori and Anita Bhabhi to cover their faces and hide them from strange men as it could be inauspicious. Both the ladies cover their faces but accidentally Tiwari sees Anita Bhabhi’s face and Vibhuti sees Angoori Bhabhi’s face. As soon as, they see them a fan falls over Tiwari and Vibhuti and a small accident happen.

We buzzed the actress but she remained unavailable. Read More