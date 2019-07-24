In Com Staff July 24 2019, 7.21 pm July 24 2019, 7.21 pm

Udaan actors Vijayendra Kumeria, Meera Deosthale and Sai Deodhar are all set to reunite for an amazing concept! Sai Deodhar, the versatile actress-turned-producer, will be turning a new leaf as she dons the avatar of a Radio Jockey for a popular FM channel. Yes, you heard it right! The radio show will mark Sai Deodhar’s first step into the radio world, a feat that not many accomplished actors have been able to achieve.

And Sai’s radio show will be all about TV and the celebrities and glamour related to the field. The first guests on Sai’s show will be none other than Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale, popularly known as Sooraj and Chakor of the popular Colors show Udaan. Interestingly, she played Chakor’s mother in the show and the three of them bond really well. As per a reliable source, “Vijayendra and Meera shot for the episode yesterday with Sai. And the three of them had a whale of a time.”