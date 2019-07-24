Udaan actors Vijayendra Kumeria, Meera Deosthale and Sai Deodhar are all set to reunite for an amazing concept! Sai Deodhar, the versatile actress-turned-producer, will be turning a new leaf as she dons the avatar of a Radio Jockey for a popular FM channel. Yes, you heard it right! The radio show will mark Sai Deodhar’s first step into the radio world, a feat that not many accomplished actors have been able to achieve.
And Sai’s radio show will be all about TV and the celebrities and glamour related to the field. The first guests on Sai’s show will be none other than Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale, popularly known as Sooraj and Chakor of the popular Colors show Udaan. Interestingly, she played Chakor’s mother in the show and the three of them bond really well. As per a reliable source, “Vijayendra and Meera shot for the episode yesterday with Sai. And the three of them had a whale of a time.”
As we know, Vijayendra and Meera amassed great fan following for Udaan and were loved for their amazing onscreen chemistry. Their cute banter in the radio show with Sai will bring in a new flavour, is what we hear. We buzzed Vijayendra, Meera, and Sai but they refused to divulge details. So the Vijayendra and Meera fans out there can rejoice as they get to see their favourite Jodi along with Sai for one more time. And for Sai, way to go girl!! May you triumph in this new role of yours.