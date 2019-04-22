Vahbiz Dorabjee pens an open letter amid rumours of her demanding high alimony from Vivian Dsena

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 5.24 pm April 22 2019, 5.24 pm

Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena were one of the most loved couples in the small screen industry. It was during the shooting for Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani that the duo fell in love and tied the knot. However, things took a U-turn when they announced their separation in 2016 citing compatibility issues. Now, speculations have it that Vahbiz has demanded alimony of Rs 2 crores from her ex-husband, Vivian Dsena. However, the actor recently rubbished all such claims and has taken to her Instagram to vent heart out on the rumours that are doing the rounds.

In her post, Vahbiz has questioned everyone who claimed that she had asked for alimony. A part of her statement read, “It’s very easy to wash your dirty laundry in public, believe me, everyone loves this type of gossip! But I want to question those who have the Power of the Pen in targeting my divorce, alimony and my life and ask how are you so sure? Some of you say I have demanded ‘X’ amount of alimony, really? Were you in the court to see this happening? Neither of the parties involved in the case has ever mentioned any of the things you speak about…, so who are your so-called SOURCES? Why not bring them out in open rather than having them hide behind closed closets? Who gives you the authority and the right to question legal proceedings without knowing or checking the facts?”

Vahbiz further stated that her fight is for ‘Justice’ and not money and she will keep on fighting for her rights.

Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena were seeing each other for a good three years before they decided to tie the knot in the year 2013. We still wait for an official statement from Vivian Dsena’s side.