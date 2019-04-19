Vahbiz Dorabjee responds to the reports of her demanding alimony from Vivian Dsena

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 4.45 pm April 19 2019, 4.45 pm

One of the most loved couples of television, Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee broke the hearts of millions in 2016 by confirming their split. The two fell in love for each other while they were shooting for the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and parted ways stating compatibility issues. Fans have waited for long to hear that the couple patched up, but that never happened and there had been no update on their divorce until now. Currently, reports of Vahbiz demanding alimony of Rs 2 crore from her ex-husband are doing the rounds. However, it appears that there’s no truth to these reports.

Responding to the rumours, Vahbiz told Pinkvilla, "It's not like I have arbitrarily asked for anything, it is the court which decides what is right and what is not right. The court will do justice. Secondly, if the court case has been pending for three years, there must be a big reason behind it. Isn't it? Has that thought crossed anyone's mind? The thing is that people made their own assumptions regarding our divorce. Why be unfair to one party? Many are of the opinion that why is she asking for money when she is from a well-to-do family? Let me clarify, it is not about the money, it is about justice and the court will decide.”

"Also, I can't reveal a lot about the case because it is ongoing but the conjectures around a third party involvement between us, in this case, is absolutely untrue. There have been certain reasons and there has been injustice, and right now I am only trying to seek justice. That is the most paramount thing for me," she added.

The two dated for three years and sealed the deal on January 7, 2013. In 2016, speculations began that the couple was living separately before the two announced that they had decided to split.