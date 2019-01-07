Vijay Sethupathi compares his rapport with Karthik Subbaraj to that of getting a haircut!

Right from their early days as a struggling actor and director, Vijay Sethupathi and Karthik Subbaraj share a great relationship which has wonderfully translated into the films they have worked in. Karthik made his directorial debut with Pizza which starred Vijay Sethupathi and from thereon, the duo have made it a point to work together as much as possible. Even in Jigarthanda which had Siddharth and Bobby Simhaa in lead roles, Vijay Sethupathi came in to play a guest appearance as the younger Assault Sethu. And now, they have pulled off the biggest of their combinations yet with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta which hits the screens on Thursday.

When Vijay Sethupathi is questioned about working with Karthik Subbaraj again and again, he says “Working with Karthik is like getting a haircut. Even if you try to stop it, it keeps coming back again and again. I myself have fought with him a lot of times and we have had many arguments, but the relationship continues fruitfully. Petta is a result of Karthik’s belief in me, I thank him for the fantastic experience he has given me. He is a director who can always surprise you, and he has done it once again in the film.”

Vijay Sethupathi defined Petta as a pure ‘Rajini sir film’, concluding that the learnings he acquired from Superstar Rajinikanth are unmatched and valuable forever.