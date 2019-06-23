In Com Staff June 23 2019, 7.23 pm June 23 2019, 7.23 pm

Avinash Sachdev denies reports that his &TV horror show Main Bhi Ardhangini is going off air. “I had a word with the producer and he says we’re on.” There were reports that suggested that the channel had decided to end his show, which also stars Deepishka Nagpal and Krutika Desai Khan.

“I am quite happy that my rich character, Madhav Singh Thakur, is panning out as promised. You really expect too much from TV. Unlike a 3-hour long film, here you need to generate 20 minutes of content on an everyday basis,” says Avinash, who started off years back with Chhoti Bahu and has never looked back since.

“As for the 0.2 ratings, you really can’t expect much TRP when the overall channel GRP is low. Plus, we are up against huge shows like Kundali Bhagya. Here, luckily we were clearly told by the channel not to bother about ratings, which is a very big thing. Hence, tension-free, we can work towards giving our best.”

Talking about the supernatural genre, he says, “It is selling. I personally am not cut out to play the ghost as I can’t do the required acting. So I am glad to be getting the human parts. I had never shot before on Chroma, so am enjoying the process.”

“One more positive about this Jaipur set is that it is giving me a chance to leave Mumbai after 14 years. And the best thing is that I go back as soon as the projects wrap up.”

Looking ahead, Avinash, who has tried various genres over the years, for example, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ek Baar Phir, Qubool Hai, and Ayushman Bhava, would next want to test his comic bone in a laugh riot.

What about reality shows? “I stay away from projects requiring unwanted drama and fights. But yes, something like Khatron Ke Khiladi is right up my sleeve as I don’t fear anything, be it heights or water.”

“Although I have not yet got an opportunity to do Khatron for some or the other reason, rest assured, whenever I do this show, I will finish in the top 3.”

What about web series? “Why not? But yes, I would draw a line at lovemaking and other bold facets, which might compromise my relationship.”