In Com Staff June 29 2019, 8.31 pm June 29 2019, 8.31 pm

&TV as a channel was launched in the year 2015 amidst huge euphoria!! The flagship shows of the channel indeed showed promise with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai clicking big time with the audiences. The channel in its four years of the run has never shied away from experimenting with the kinds of genres it wanted to put up on display. While it has had comedy roller-coasters like Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, Badii Devrani, Happu Ki Ultan Pultan, the spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai entertaining audiences, the mythological show Paramavatar Shri Krishna has had a good run of over 2 years. Santoshi Maa did well for the channel. Meri Hanikarak Biwi again was a concept that was unique when it started.

In the genre of drama, &TV has had interesting concepts like Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, Begusaraai, Bhagyalaxmi, Gangaa, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Queens Hai Hum, Siddhivinayak, Tere Bin, etc. Razia Sultan the historical show provided the much-needed balance in the genre of history when it was on air. The eerie spooky genre has been well-covered by shows like Daayan, Laal Ishq. In the space of non-fiction, &TV aired The Voice India and The Voice India Kids before the show was taken over by the other GEC Star Plus. Music Ki Paathshala, High Fever, and Deal Ya No Deal were interesting too. However, with all the experiments, the channel has not been able to get into the 50 GRP bracket even now. It hit the 50 GRP for a few weeks, wherein the shows hit peak form. Presently, the channel garners 40 GRP (latest week ratings).

The recent months have seen heavy shuffling in programming line-up with the channel honchos again not shying away from playing on the experimentation cards. Few new shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki which talks about casteism, a new season of Shaadi Ke Siyape with the angle of Bunty Aur Babli movie theme are being worked out. Surely much more will be on cards for the channel in the coming months. But why has &TV not been able to deliver and garner numbers? Where does the problem lie? With what we have seen, observed and experienced, &TV has not been able to push the envelope and stay true to the concepts it has come up with.

While we mentioned above that the channel never shied away from thinking different, we feel that the drift from the unusual to the usual happened very quickly in storytelling. Many shows though they looked appealing from the outer, could not stick to the rustic route they opted for. Basically, the channel needs to cater to more of the heartland concepts and stick to it, come what may. Interesting drama can be woven around the rustic plots, and the biggest example for this is the Zee TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Though the start was good with concepts like Begusaraai, Bhagyalaxmi, Badhu Bahu, the channel perhaps failed to capitalize much with the rural markets holding on to the shows.