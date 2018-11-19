World gets ready for 2.0: Throwback shows organised in Dubai and Sri Lanka

With the buzz for 2.0 increasing with the passing day, advance bookings are on the brink of taking off for this Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar film by Shankar. Expectations have been skyrocketing after the launch of the trailer, with Lyca Productions upping the promotions with special standees and kiosks on the ground apart from the social media push.

Across the border, the celebrations have begun in important centres like Dubai, Sri Lanka and the USA. Lining up to the release, throwback shows of Rajinikanth's biggest hits have been organised in Sri Lanka and Dubai. Films like Sivaji, Chandramukhi, Baasha and, of course, Endhiran will be played across some of the famous plexes there. Adding to the excitement, fans in Sri Lanka can avail free tickets by registering early on the website.

In the USA, bookings have already started with paid premieres lined up for the 28th of November.

2.0 will take a grand release worldwide in close to 5000 screens. The film is expected to take an opening of more than 100 crores on the first day and will be trying to break the record set by Baahubali last year. The film's 3D release and 4D sound technology will help boost it's collections, as trade pundits predict record-breaking numbers all over with new benchmarks to be set.