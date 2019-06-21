Onkar Kulkarni June 21 2019, 12.28 pm June 21 2019, 12.28 pm

On the occasion of World Music Day today, in.com gets in conversation with the star cast of television's popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Saumya Tandon (Anita Bhabhi), Rohitash Gaud (Tiwari ji) and Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Ji) answer the five common questions that test their love for music. Rohitash aka Tiwari Ji has a special surprise for the viewers! Scroll down…

Saumya Tandon

Q How much do you love music? Have you tried learning it professionally?

I love music and yes I did try my hand at it. Not for a long time though, just for a period of two months. I realised that I can never be a great singer and that I am not talented enough when it comes to music. Also, I was busy with acting. I knew that I would never be able to take singing up professionally. I don't think I can sing very well.

Q Name the three songs that are your current favourite.

I like Falling In Love At A Coffee Shop by Landon Pigg. I also like Killing Me Softly by Fugees. And, UB40’s I Can't Help Falling In Love With You.

Q Which is the one song that uplifts your mood?

The song Main Zindagi Ka Sath Nibhata Chala Gaya acts as a mood changer for me.

Q Name a singer, who inspires you so much that you would want a biopic made on him/her.

So much is said about Lata Mangeshkar, but very little has been talked about Geeta Dutt. I have loved the way she sings. Her style is very unique and different. I would definitely like to know more about her through her biopic.

Q Name a Bollywood song that you would like to be a part of if it is remade. Which actor would you like to dance opposite and why?

I loved Kareena Kapoor Khan in Yeh Ishq Haaye. I don't know if I will be able to replicate the way she danced in it. Also, I can visualise myself in the remake of Dil Hai Chhota Sa.

Rohitash Gaud

Q How much do you love music? Have you tried learning it professionally?

When I was a student at National School of Drama I did learn theatrical music. It has folk elements in it. Otherwise, I haven’t taken any other professional training.

Q Name the three songs that are your current favourite.

Allah Ke Bande, Ni Sultana Re Pyar Ka Mausam and Ye Raat Ye Chandni Phir Kahan.

Q Which is the one song that uplifts your mood?

I listen to old songs to uplift my mood. I enjoy listening to songs like Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandani Sanam.

Q Name a singer, who inspires you so much that you would want a biopic made on him/her.

I would like to see a biopic made on Manna De. He has been a versatile singer. From classic, romantic to sad songs he sang it all. I would like to play Manna De in the biopic.

Q Name a Bollywood song that you would like to be a part of if it is remade. You would like to dance in it opposite which actor?

It should be the Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai. I would like to dance opposite Rekha.

Aasif Sheikh

Q How much do you love music? Have you tried learning it professionally?

I have never learnt music. However, I hail from an affluent classical music family. Ustad Zakir Hussain is my wife’s (Zeba Sheikh) cousin!

Q Name the three songs that are your current favourite.

Slow Motion, Itna Na Mujhse Tu Pyar Badha Ke Main Ek Badal Aawara, Taarif Karoon Kya Uski.

Q Which is the one song that uplifts your mood?

Whenever I am depressed I listen to Neil Diamond’s Hello Again.

Q Name a singer, who inspires you so much that you would want a biopic made on him/her.

Kishore Da! Besides being a singer, he was also an actor. He has been an overall entertainer. It will be an interesting watch.

Q Name a Bollywood song that you would like to be a part of if it is remade. You would like to dance in it opposite which actor?