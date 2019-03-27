World Theatre Day: Nakuul Mehta reminisces his theatre days

Popular TV star Nakuul Mehta needs no introduction. His fan base increased humongously following his stint in the much-celebrated Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz and he garnered even more popularity for his unique style of acting. However, little did we know that actor was also a theatre artist before rising to fame. No wonder he got so nostalgic on World Theatre Day and penned a note to share his experience in theatre with the fans.

Nakuul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a poster of his play and as a part of his caption, he also promised to ‘watch, breathe and do more theatre’. The poster is a grey scale image of the actor alongside his seemingly co-actor in the award-winning production of Michael Bartlett’s Cock (2013). The play was performed on the 30th and 31st July and 1st August 2013 at the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, as mentioned in the poster.

Meanwhile, the rumour mills have that Nakuul is reuniting with his Ishqbaaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna in the upcoming season of the popular medical drama Sanjivani. Reportedly, the duo has been approached to play the leads. A source informed the same to a popular daily and said, "Talks are surely on with the Ishqbaaaz leads Nakuul and Surbhi to play the leads in the medical concept on Star Plus. But things as of now are pretty nascent and a lot of factors will go into the decision-making eventually."

Nakuul essayed the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz while Surbhi played Annika. After successfully completing 3 years and topping the TRP charts, the show finally ended on March 15.