Yay! Kapil Sharma hints at collaborating with Sunil Grover once again

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fight is (in)famous by now. But even before we came to know about their fights, we loved how the two made us go laugh out loud with their antics on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Grover’s performances as Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi were the highlight of the shows. And now, as Kapil Sharma is making his comeback on the small screen, we all would love to see Sunil Grover join him.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, recently, while promoting his Punjabi production venture Son of Manjeet, Kapil stated that he might team up with Grover soon. Kapil said, “Sunil and I share a special bond of brotherhood with zero controversies. We were even together a few days back, sitting and laughing and discussing our upcoming projects. All the controversies are just spiced up by the fake news and apps. Things are not the way as [they’re] spiced up on social media. We may also be back on a comedy show soon.” Wow! Now isn’t that a great news?

It was just a couple of days ago, when Kapil announced about his comeback on Twitter. He will be back with the show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Now let’s wait and find out which actors will return with him on the show. Apart from Kapil and Sunil, other actors who were a part of the show are Ali Asgar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Navjot Singh Sidhu.