July 11 2019

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's 11 July episode begins with a fight between Yug and Karan, upsetting Ruhi. Karan apologised and said he wouldn't do it again to Ruhi. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Mani insisted Yug to head the project. Yug gave a presentation in the conference room where Yug and Ruhi reached late. While others appreciated Yug and Ishita, Karan left the room.

Arijit tried to instigate Karan by saying Ishita did not want to wait for him and Ruhi. Karan and Yug had a difference in opinion regarding presentation which Ruhi insisted to resolve. Bhalla family eagerly waiting for the investors to give their answer. Ishita gave the good news that Mani's presentation was flawlessIshita planned to go to Malai Mata temple for seeking God's blessings and asked if someone wanted to join her. Toshi agreed to it but Simmi asked her why she permitted Ishita.

Ruhi and Aliya shared their views related to Karan and Yug respectively as both were insecure of each other. Ruhi supported Karan in an argument with Aliya whereas Aliya supported Yug. Mihika and Simmi asked them to stop the argument and solve their matters as soon as possible. Ishita received a text from an unknown number related to Raman. The written update of 11 July 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.