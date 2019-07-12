In Com Staff July 12 2019, 10.42 pm July 12 2019, 10.42 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's 12 July episode begins Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) celebrating on getting a message from Raman (Karan Patel). She couldn’t believe that Raman had sent the message and promised to return home soon. She shared the good news with the family and celebrated her joy. Yug and Aaliya knew that Raman was no more. Aaliya told Ishita that the number wasn’t of Raman. She thought someone was playing a prank on Ishita. Aaliya found hard to explain the truth to Ishita. She sought help from the Iyers. Everyone knew Raman was dead. Ishita’s happiness gave a belief to others that Raman was alive. Bala told them that the airport authorities had given the evidence of Raman’s death.

They wanted to help Ishita. They feared that Ishita would shatter once again. Ishita wanted to make Raman’s favourite food. Bala told them that someone was trying to trouble Ishita. Arijit was behind the message conspiracy. He made Ishita mad and knew that the family would never believe Ishita. He wanted to ruin her life. He was happy that his plan was working. Aaliya called Mani and Shagun home. Ishita told them about Raman’s message. Shagun told Ishita to confirm that it was Raman’s number. They called the number and didn’t get through. Shagun felt it was some misunderstanding. Ruhi broke down seeing Ishita’s sorrow. Karan and Aaliya comforted Ruhi. Ruhi couldn’t tolerate Ishita’s denial further. Aaliya apologized for their argument.

Yug explained Ruhi that this phase would end soon. Aaliya and Yug told them that Ishita was with them when the message came. Karan asked them to explain Ishita that Raman was dead. Yug told Karan that it was not easy to give this shock to Ishita. Bala stopped Yug and Karan from the argument. He asked them to have some shame than arguing day and night like they had nothing else to do. Bala couldn’t believe that the bonding between the younger was falling so weak that a little topic makes them fight. Mani told them that maybe the number was not reachable and they could try to call tomorrow. Ishita got hopeful to talk to Raman. Mani didn’t want Ishita to bear any shock. He asked Simmi to get juice for Ishita, tomorrow would be celebrations at home. Ishita got excited.