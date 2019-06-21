In Com Staff June 21 2019, 11.03 pm June 21 2019, 11.03 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21 June episode begins with Munna learning that Shaina is Sahil's wife. Sahil kidnapped Shaina and Munna called Sahil and asked to take him. Alia and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) asked Mani to gather information from the NGO but there was no information available. Ishita got agitated and announced that they had to save Shaina. Everybody supported her. Police are called to check Shaina's belongings and they found an envelope with Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita's name.

The letter wrote to take care of a child in the photo. Ishita informed the NGO about the letter and the child in the photo. The owner of the NGO recognized the child and Raman said it was Shaina and Sahil's child. NGO refused to give the child to Ishita. Ishita explained their situation to them. Raman got an idea of using the child as a bait to lure Sahil in and catch him.

Sahil told Shaina that nobody cared enough for her except Raman and Ishita. Sahil called Munna for any news and Munna told him about a child that the Bhalla family got. Sahil asked for his details. Ishita informed everyone that the child was safe with Shagun and Mani. The written update of 21 June 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.