The owner of the NGO recognised the child and Raman said it was Shaina and Sahil’s child. NGO refused to give the child to Ishita. Ishita explained their situation to them. Raman got an idea of using the child as a bait to lure Sahil in and catch him.

Sahil told Shaina that nobody cared enough for her except Raman and Ishita. Sahil called Munna for any news and Munna told him about a child that the Bhalla family got. Sahil asked for his details. Ishita informed everyone that the child was safe with Shagun and Mani.

