Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 July episode begins with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) getting informed about the crisis at the office. She didn’t want the investors to back out from Raman’s dream project. She didn’t accept that Raman had left them. She denied that Raman couldn’t reach for the meeting and lost the big project. The investors demanded their money back, troubling the Bhallas in the sorrowful moment. Ishita and her children headed to the Bhalla office to talk to the investors. Ishita tried hard to get support from the investors. She told them that Raman was alive and they shouldn’t believe the fake rumour. The investors asked her to accept the shock soon, Raman wasn’t there to handle the project and they couldn’t believe in anyone else now.

She told them that she would guarantee that their money wouldn't go in loss. Mani and Karan took responsibility for their investments. Ishita thanked them for taking the big responsibility. Ruhi and Yug found the staff upset for Raman’s loss. They asked the employees not to worry for their jobs; the company would run the same way as Raman wanted. The staff was sure that Ruhi would take good care of them. Karan wanted his share from his family business so that he could invest in Bhalla Company and save it from sinking. Sudha refused to help Bhallas. Karan got worried. Ruhi found Karan worried. She overheard Karan’s conversation. She took the phone call and gave her word to Sudha that Bhallas would not take any help from Karan. She didn’t want Karan to ask for his share at the time when Sudha lost Rohan and suffering herself.

She asked Sudha not to worry, she would explain Karan. Karan told Ruhi that this was the time that Bhallas needed his help. Ruhi asked him not to give stress to Sudha further. She didn’t want him to lose Sudha. She asked him to understand Sudha’s decision, Sudha wasn’t wrong this time. Karan agreed with her but felt sorry for Bhallas. Raman’s enemy came into the picture. Arijit was behind Raman’s death conspiracy. He was happy to ruin Raman. He wanted to ruin Ishita next. He reached Bhalla office with a big plan. He thought to take over the company. Ishita missed Raman and waited for him. She got dizzy. Shagun and Mani got worried about Ishita’s health. Shagun wanted to take her to the counsellor.

The family was worried as they weren’t able to cry and mourn for Raman’s death because of Ishita. They wanted Ishita to accept Raman’s death. Shagun met Arijit, who assured her that he could help Ishita. She took him to the board meeting. Ishita failed to convince the investors. Arijit met Ishita, Mani, and others. The investors found hard to have faith in the company without Raman. Arijit asked them to have faith since the project would surely be successful. He told Ishita and Mani that he would help them. Karan suspected Arijit, who posed as Raman’s friend. Karan told them that Arijit maybe a wrong person, they shouldn’t involve him in their business.