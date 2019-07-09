In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.23 pm July 09 2019, 11.23 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 9 July episode begins with Aaliya and Ruhi trying to calm down the rising argument between Yug and Karan. Ruhi asked Karan to forgive Yug since the latter had no knowledge about her terms with Sudha. She asked Karan to forget whatever Yug told him about Sudha and focus on the new project. Aaliya also explained Yug that hurting Karan’s heart would mean like hurting Ruhi, which wasn’t good in the family. She wanted the family to stay in peace. She told Yug that he should apologize to Karan. Yug understood Aaliya and agreed with her. They together went to talk to Karan. They heard Karan venting anger on Yug and calling him an orphan, who didn’t know the worth of a family.

Yug got angry on Karan for saying such a thing. He told Karan that he was an orphan before, but he got much love from Bhallas. He gave importance to Bhallas in his life since they were the ones who taught him the meaning of family. He told Karan that Raman and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) were really like his parents, he cherished their bond like nothing else. He asked Karan not to call him an orphan again since he had his parents with him now. He warned Karan in anger. Meanwhile, Ishita wore Raman’s favorite color. She wished Raman would see her. She prepared for the big meeting and hoped it went successful. Raman’s lawyer arrived home to read his will. This shocked Ishita. She told him that Raman (Karan Patel) wasn’t dead; it was not the time to read the will. Mani told Ishita that Raman’s dad had called the lawyer.

Ishita got disturbed seeing the family again claiming Raman’s death. The family calmed her down and sent the lawyer out. Mani covered up for Shagun’s mistake. Shagun accepted that she had called the lawyer so that Ishita accepted Raman’s loss. She wanted Ishita to come to terms with reality since running away from the truth wouldn’t help anyone. Shagun told him that she was also Ishita’s well-wisher and doing everything for her betterment. Mani asked her how she could be so insensitive to neglect Ishita’s pain. Shagun got angry at him. She asked him why he became so sensitive regarding this matter. They had a heated argument. Mani told her that he knew Ishita since he was a kid, she was his childhood friend and meant a lot to him. He decided to support Ishita. He told Shagun that Ishita was gathering her courage with a hope that Raman was alive, if they forced the truth on her mind, she might shatter completely. He asked Shagun not to come between them. Arijit thought it was a good chance to instigate Shagun against Ishita. He watched Shagun’s upset face and went to offer her some help. He told her that he could see her sorrow. She shared that she wanted Mani to understand her since her intentions weren’t wrong.

Arijit liked her thinking. He praised her. Shagun told him that she was married to Mani and she was very happy with him. Arijit met the Bhallas. Karan didn’t like him and told Ruhi that they had to make sure that Arijit was genuine. She didn’t think Arijit might harm them. Karan told Ruhi that Arijit’s intentions might not be right. Yug taunted Karan for being a crime planner himself. He told that Karan wasn’t able to trust others since he was a cheater himself. Karan and Yug’s feud continued. Karan asked Yug to mind his own life. Ruhi worried seeing the things getting worse. Mani thought to settle Shagun’s insecurities. He planned an outing to surprise Shagun. Arijit made Mani busy in work, which angered Shagun. Arijit created situations such that Shagun suspected Ishita and Mani’s pure friendship. The written update of 9 July 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.