Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Arjit to kidnap Raman and keep him captive!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms is presently going through the sad development of Raman’s (Karan Patel) flight having accident mid-air. As a result of this, there has been no whereabouts of Raman, and everyone in the flight is presumed to be dead. However, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) refuses to believe this and says that Raman will get back.

Amidst all this, the Bhalla family has seen the wedding happening of Yug (Abhishek Verma) and Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee). Meanwhile, the big question of what happened to Raman still remains a mystery. We had run a poll idea wherein we gave options suggesting to Raman getting back safely, Raman losing his memory, a secret being behind the disappearance of Raman etc. And our loyal readers had responded positively to the poll, with them choosing the option of a secret being present behind Raman going missing.

And now we have gotten information that is suggestive of the same. As per a reliable source, “It is Arjit (Mithil Jain) who has kidnapped Raman and has kept him captive at a place unknown. Arjit has taken centre stage after hiding Raman, by coming directly in business association with his family. Now, he is hellbent to split the family and relationships.” What is Arjit’s real motive? Who is he? Does he have an earlier connect with the Bhallas? Why is he torturing Raman?