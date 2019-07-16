In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.56 pm July 16 2019, 10.56 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is seeing huge tension post the presumed death of Raman (Karan Patel). While Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) has not accepted the fact that Raman is dead, she keeps telling her family that he is alive somewhere.

Well, we earlier wrote about Ishita getting a clue about Raman being alive. We also wrote about her trying to search for him without telling her family. We have also written about the fact how Arjit (Mithil Jain) has, in fact, kidnapped Raman and has kept him captive.

Though the reason for rivalry between Arjit and the Bhallas is still not known, there seems to be a big back story that will be put to light very soon. Now, we also wrote about how Arjit was following Ishita and was hellbent on stopping her search to find Raman. We told our loyal readers about him planning to kidnap Ishita.

Amidst all this, there will be a new twist in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein! Suddenly, Ishita will lose her mental stability and will turn hysterical in her behaviour.

As per a reliable source, “Ishita will behave very weirdly and will appear as though she has turned mentally insane. Her family will be shocked to see her react this way.”