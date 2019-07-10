In Com Staff July 10 2019, 11.10 pm July 10 2019, 11.10 pm

Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 July episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) reminiscing about her precious moments with Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Kartik came to her house seeking shelter from the storm until the weather improved. Suwarna was in awe of Vedika's maturity in making her understand the situation. Kartik saw Naira's reflection in the mirror but thought it was an illusion.

Kartik apologized to Naira saying he did not mean any harm to Kairav but he missed him too much. Suhasini worried about Kartik refusing to marry Vedika. Akhilesh decided that he would find out Naira's truth by himself before letting anybody know. Kartik left his handkerchief at Naira's place.

Naira got emotional over it and thought that destiny didn't want them to meet. The next morning, Kartik reached Udaipur and his family asked him about his trip to Goa. Later, they found Suhasini unconscious in her room. Naira planned to go on a picnic with Kairav. The written update of 10 July 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.