In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.33 pm July 11 2019, 11.33 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 11 July episode starts with the family worrying about Suhasini’s condition. They took her to the hospital. Everyone at Kairav’s school asked Naira (Shivangi Joshi) about her husband as she had never shared anything about him. Lisa suggested Naira that she should confess the truth to Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Goenka's were distraught when the doctor informed them that Suhasini had a heart attack.

The doctors advised them not to put any mental or physical strain on her in the future. Manish regretted that Suhasini was in this condition due to his words. Suvarna comforted Manish that it was not his fault, the wedding decision was of Kartik and others couldn't do anything in this matter. Other family members discussed Kartik and Vedika's relationship.

Manish blamed Kartik for Suhasini's health condition. Naira got to know about Suhasini, and she remembered Suhasini's last wish that she wanted to see Kartik and Naira’s child. Kartik and Naira recalled their moments with Suhasini. Akhilesh got furious after knowing his mother's condition and was confused about whether to share about Naira to his family or not. Manish tried to convince Suhasini for the operation. The written update of 11 July 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.