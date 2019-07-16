Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 16 July episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) wishing for everything to get fine. She dreamed of her family. She wished that Kairav got all the love. Kairav told her about the poem he had written for Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Naira got happy when Kairav read the poem. Naira got tears of happiness. She got emotional and bid a farewell to her good friend. Dadi was happy that Kartik and Vedika were ready to get married. Bhabhimaa found it hard to accept Vedika at first, but Naksh explained to her that Naira would never come back and Kartik had to move on in his life. Bhabhimaa then blessed Vedika and asked her to fill Naira’s place in their lives. Vedika found Kartik upset once again. She tried to know what was bothering him. She asked him if he was doing this for Dadi’s sake. Kartik told her that this didn’t matter since the family was wishing the same. He didn’t value his own happiness. He asked Vedika to stay happy. Akhilesh overheard their conversation and thought Kartik was making a compromise for Dadi.
He felt everything wasn’t fine before and Naira was away, still Kartik remained loyal to her and now when Naira was alive, Kartik was going to marry someone else. He wanted to tell Kartik that Naira was alive. He went to reveal the news, but Kartik stayed engaged in work. He failed to tell Kartik about Naira. He decided to meet Naira and tell her about Kartik’s remarriage. Suwarna and Manish learned about the puja organized at home by Dadi. Dadi asked the pandit to perform the puja without her. Suwarna and Manish became a part of the veneration and prayed for the family. The pandit scared them by a bad prediction about the forthcoming dangers on the family members. He told Suwarna that the person facing the danger can lose life as well. Suwarna thought Dadi had got fine after the surgery. She got worried about the family. Kartik thought to meet Akhilesh and know what he wanted to say. Naira and Kairav left for the bus stand, where Kairav suddenly fell critical. He fainted down when he was much excited to meet his dad.
Naira rushed Kairav to the doctor. She got him treated and learned that Kairav didn't have food in excitement to meet his dad. Doctor asked Naira to take care of Kairav's diet and made him rest. Naira told Kairav that they missed the bus and they would go to Udaipur tomorrow. She convinced Kairav to rest for a while. Naira's friend turned out to be Akhilesh's girlfriend, whom he was secretly dating, by hiding from Goenka family. Akhilesh learned about Naira from her. He wanted to inform Naira about Kartik and Vedika's marriage. Naira's friend got surprised to know about Kartik's remarriage. She wanted to inform Naira and rush her for Udaipur. Naira learned about Kartik's remarriage and got too upset. She thought again of her decision to go to Kartik. She felt she shouldn't break Kartik's happiness if he had decided to move on. Naira's dilemma intensified. Dadi planned to fix Kartik and Vedika's marriage date. She returned home and got back to her normal self. She wanted to conduct Kartik's marriage functions in a grand way. The Goenkas were happy with Dadi's safe return and planning of Kartik's remarriage. The written update of 16 July 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.