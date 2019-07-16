In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.14 pm July 16 2019, 11.14 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 16 July episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) wishing for everything to get fine. She dreamed of her family. She wished that Kairav got all the love. Kairav told her about the poem he had written for Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Naira got happy when Kairav read the poem. Naira got tears of happiness. She got emotional and bid a farewell to her good friend. Dadi was happy that Kartik and Vedika were ready to get married. Bhabhimaa found it hard to accept Vedika at first, but Naksh explained to her that Naira would never come back and Kartik had to move on in his life. Bhabhimaa then blessed Vedika and asked her to fill Naira’s place in their lives. Vedika found Kartik upset once again. She tried to know what was bothering him. She asked him if he was doing this for Dadi’s sake. Kartik told her that this didn’t matter since the family was wishing the same. He didn’t value his own happiness. He asked Vedika to stay happy. Akhilesh overheard their conversation and thought Kartik was making a compromise for Dadi.

He felt everything wasn’t fine before and Naira was away, still Kartik remained loyal to her and now when Naira was alive, Kartik was going to marry someone else. He wanted to tell Kartik that Naira was alive. He went to reveal the news, but Kartik stayed engaged in work. He failed to tell Kartik about Naira. He decided to meet Naira and tell her about Kartik’s remarriage. Suwarna and Manish learned about the puja organized at home by Dadi. Dadi asked the pandit to perform the puja without her. Suwarna and Manish became a part of the veneration and prayed for the family. The pandit scared them by a bad prediction about the forthcoming dangers on the family members. He told Suwarna that the person facing the danger can lose life as well. Suwarna thought Dadi had got fine after the surgery. She got worried about the family. Kartik thought to meet Akhilesh and know what he wanted to say. Naira and Kairav left for the bus stand, where Kairav suddenly fell critical. He fainted down when he was much excited to meet his dad.